Eterbase Coin Price Tops $0.0031 (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Eterbase Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Eterbase Coin has a market cap of $3.10 million and $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00056750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.73 or 0.00849981 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00047499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00104072 BTC.

About Eterbase Coin

XBASE is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 coins. Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE . The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

