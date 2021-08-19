Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.640-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE WTRG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,109. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.20.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,302. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

