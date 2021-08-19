Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.640-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE WTRG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,109. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.
Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.20.
In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,302. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Essential Utilities Company Profile
Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.
