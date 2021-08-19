Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $9,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 459.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,732 shares of company stock worth $2,329,302 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $49.04. 9,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,915. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

