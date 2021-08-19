ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Short Interest Update

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 40,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,426,000 after buying an additional 602,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,929,000 after buying an additional 55,220 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,742,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

ESSA traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.03. 216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,325. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.34. ESSA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $178.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.50.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 22.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.53%.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.