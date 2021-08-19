Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Niu Technologies’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Niu Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Niu Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

NIU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $83.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.48 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 886.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

