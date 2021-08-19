Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BiomX Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BiomX in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.20) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.43). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for BiomX’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Get BiomX alerts:

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PHGE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BiomX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BiomX in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSEMKT PHGE opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Eitan Solomon acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Marie Sullivan acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 41,250 shares of company stock worth $165,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHGE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BiomX during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BiomX during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in BiomX during the 1st quarter worth $2,556,000. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.