Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ESSA Pharma Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.01) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.06). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX opened at $8.90 on Thursday. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $360.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 976.5% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,053,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,227 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 34.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,459,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,277,000 after acquiring an additional 634,000 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,068,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,102,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 197.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,516,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 48.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 720,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after acquiring an additional 234,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

