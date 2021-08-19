Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Update

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 7,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Danske lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.59.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,092,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $23.36.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 159.26%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.