EQT Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for EQT in a report released on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.21.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.13. EQT has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in shares of EQT by 589.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 611,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 522,780 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in EQT by 112,085.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 52,680 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.