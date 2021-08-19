Epiq Partners LLC Takes $836,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,569 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,157,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,441,000 after purchasing an additional 105,895 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 241,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 94,960 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,515,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 30,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $14.66. 148,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,616,531. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,576 shares of company stock worth $1,399,197. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

