Epiq Partners LLC Takes $206,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,291,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,721 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $3,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.18. 178,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,219,938. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

