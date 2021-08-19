Epiq Partners LLC Sells 900 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Epiq Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlas were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Atlas in the first quarter worth about $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Atlas by 10,340.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Atlas by 81.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Atlas by 888.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas alerts:

NYSE ATCO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,242. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Atlas Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

ATCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.