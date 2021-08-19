Epiq Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,709.14. 17,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,377. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,570.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,767.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

