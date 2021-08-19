Epiq Partners LLC Has $6.31 Million Stock Position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. DermTech makes up 3.2% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in DermTech were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DermTech by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DermTech by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,717. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.80. DermTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $84.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DMTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

In related news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,647 shares in the company, valued at $18,882,298.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,358 shares of company stock worth $2,320,646 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

