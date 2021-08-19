Epic Cash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,073.00 (EPIC)

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Epic Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $6,073.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Epic Cash has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Epic Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000772 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Epic Cash alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00057142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.89 or 0.00860168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00105457 BTC.

About Epic Cash

Epic Cash (EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 12,284,328 coins. Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Epic Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Epic Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Epic Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Epic Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Epic Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.