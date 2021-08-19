EOSDT One Day Volume Tops $149.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $149.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002153 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00054093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.52 or 0.00141392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00151604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,288.39 or 1.00159502 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $396.58 or 0.00896880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

