Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Gap Down to $13.74

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.74, but opened at $13.23. Eos Energy Enterprises shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 51 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOSE. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

The stock has a market cap of $734.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

