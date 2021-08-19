EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Short Interest Up 30.9% in July

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the July 15th total of 6,310,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

EOG traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.40. 134,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,574,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.51. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 35,073 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 7,020 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,731,874 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $311,386,000 after buying an additional 243,079 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

