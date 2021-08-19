Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.24). Wedbush also issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05).

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

ETTX stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $3.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $111.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 6,268,975 shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $12,537,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

