Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 69,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,920,444 shares.The stock last traded at $4.98 and had previously closed at $5.21.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ERF. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Get Enerplus alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.0304 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 87.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.