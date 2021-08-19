Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ENLAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Enel stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Enel has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $11.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.4349 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

