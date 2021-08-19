Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
ENLAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.
Enel stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Enel has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $11.01.
Enel Company Profile
Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.
