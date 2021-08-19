Enecuum (ENQ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $478,258.00

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, Enecuum has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0867 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $16.54 million and $478,258.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00056790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.91 or 0.00850607 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00047448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00103592 BTC.

Enecuum Profile

Enecuum is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 195,951,172 coins and its circulating supply is 190,701,165 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com . The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

