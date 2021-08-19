Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives $6.66 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.66.

EXK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of EXK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $694.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 22.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

