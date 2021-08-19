Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.65.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $101.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $104.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.