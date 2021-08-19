Elrond Tops One Day Trading Volume of $154.32 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Elrond has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and approximately $154.32 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be bought for $140.07 or 0.00315258 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Elrond has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00070280 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00044573 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00009588 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,090.52 or 0.02454386 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,261,113 coins and its circulating supply is 19,313,242 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

