Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.10 price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.78.

NASDAQ:ELOX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.34. 349,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,949. The stock has a market cap of $64.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,820 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,510,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 25,401 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,334,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 83,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

