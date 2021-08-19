Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Trimmed by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY stock opened at $268.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $257.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,291,461 shares of company stock valued at $315,289,229 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.