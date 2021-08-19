Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 20.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 71.4% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,106,402 shares in the company, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,291,461 shares of company stock worth $315,289,229. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

LLY stock opened at $268.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

