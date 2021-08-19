Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) shares rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.33 and last traded at $8.29. Approximately 10,217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 816,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

ELMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Electric Last Mile Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.