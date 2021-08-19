Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

NASDAQ SOLO opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $384.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

