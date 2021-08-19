Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

ELAN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.74. 54,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,870,526. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.75.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

