Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,359. The stock has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $168.90.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,790 shares of company stock worth $6,653,984. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $327,248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 283.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,350 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 256.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after purchasing an additional 787,040 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 473.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,642,000 after purchasing an additional 750,246 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

