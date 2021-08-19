Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Raised by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,255 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $25,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after buying an additional 787,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 21.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after buying an additional 707,368 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,412,000 after buying an additional 690,837 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4,261.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,517,000 after buying an additional 604,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 293.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 649,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,871,000 after buying an additional 484,737 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,984 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

Eaton stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $166.94. 1,384,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,588. The firm has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $168.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

