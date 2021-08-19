Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.53

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.53 and last traded at $22.54, with a volume of 3054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Get Eargo alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.37. The stock has a market cap of $872.88 million and a P/E ratio of -18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.11.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Eargo by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eargo by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eargo by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eargo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 78,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Eargo Company Profile (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.