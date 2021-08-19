Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CEO Luke E. Sims Sells 5,000 Shares

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $45,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,479.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GRF opened at $9.32 on Thursday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $9.37.

Get Eagle Capital Growth Fund alerts:

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. Its objective is long-term growth utilizing the concept of total return for selecting investments. The company was founded on July 16, 1989 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.