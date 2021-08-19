Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $89,000 in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALE. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in ALLETE by 99.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 333.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in ALLETE by 52.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ALLETE by 260.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.91 and a 52 week high of $73.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.49.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.22%.

ALE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.