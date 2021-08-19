Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $81,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $403.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $398.83. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $411.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

