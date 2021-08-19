Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JEF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,847,000 after purchasing an additional 199,791 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $1,851,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $697,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $36.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

