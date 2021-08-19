Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) shot up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.99. 6,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,851,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.
Several brokerages have commented on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.89.
In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,755.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $24,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,392,500 shares of company stock worth $25,914,025. 11.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
