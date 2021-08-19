Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) shot up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.99. 6,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,851,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Several brokerages have commented on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.89.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,755.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $24,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,392,500 shares of company stock worth $25,914,025. 11.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

