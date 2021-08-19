Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.16. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $104.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 142,157 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

