DXdao Market Cap Tops $20.54 Million (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $20.54 million and $367,547.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $416.49 or 0.00911404 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.78 or 0.00410931 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000103 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000048 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXD is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

