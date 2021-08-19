Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 87.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,895 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Autohome were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autohome in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Autohome by 34.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Autohome by 151.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Autohome by 21.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Autohome by 88.9% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.47. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATHM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie cut their price objective on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autohome currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.73.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

