Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,287 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in eBay by 161.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after buying an additional 87,563 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $5,784,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in eBay by 14.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 387,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after buying an additional 47,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on eBay from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.48.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $72.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $76.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

