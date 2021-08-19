Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 540 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of AutoNation worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $113.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.52 and a 12-month high of $125.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $60,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,474 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

