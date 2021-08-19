Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 355 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Primerica were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 529.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 60,550 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter worth $754,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $150.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.63 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.31. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $638,593.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,215.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $175,142.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,082. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, raised their price objective on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

