Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,719 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Duke Realty worth $10,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,128 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 150.8% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter worth about $57,418,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 51.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,462,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,271,000 after purchasing an additional 834,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 11.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,898,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,457,000 after purchasing an additional 497,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRE opened at $50.49 on Thursday. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $51.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.70.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

