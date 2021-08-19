DuckDaoDime Price Tops $14.70 on Top Exchanges (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $15.26 million and $104,622.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.70 or 0.00032180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00055752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.95 or 0.00144327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00148524 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,547.10 or 0.99683274 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.01 or 0.00912653 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $331.15 or 0.00724757 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

