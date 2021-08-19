DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) & Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Head-To-Head Contrast

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DRDGOLD and Golden Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DRDGOLD $269.51 million 2.98 $40.89 million $0.52 17.87 Golden Minerals $5.64 million 13.02 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -6.44

DRDGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Minerals. Golden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DRDGOLD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DRDGOLD and Golden Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DRDGOLD 0 0 1 0 3.00 Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00

DRDGOLD currently has a consensus target price of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 107.21%. Golden Minerals has a consensus target price of $1.15, indicating a potential upside of 154.99%. Given Golden Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than DRDGOLD.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.0% of DRDGOLD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

DRDGOLD has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DRDGOLD and Golden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A Golden Minerals -68.30% -62.46% -40.73%

Summary

DRDGOLD beats Golden Minerals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields. The FWGR segment focuses on the slime dams in the West Rand goldfields. The company was founded on February 16, 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico. It also holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property situated in the province of Salta, Argentina; and diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009 as a result of reorganization. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

