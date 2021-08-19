Dragonchain Price Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Dragonchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $42.19 million and $246,422.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.80 or 0.00850658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00047759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00104265 BTC.

Dragonchain (DRGN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 coins and its circulating supply is 370,374,090 coins. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support. The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

