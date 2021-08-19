Dovu (DOV) Price Hits $0.0184 on Major Exchanges

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Dovu has a total market capitalization of $13.07 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dovu coin can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dovu has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dovu Coin Profile

Dovu (CRYPTO:DOV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 709,812,517 coins. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dovu is dovu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Dovu

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

